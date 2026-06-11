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Historic Jeddah Waterfront Project enters second phase, dredging included

Dredging
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Saudi Arabia’s Historic Jeddah Waterfront Rehabilitation Project has entered its second phase, with construction underway on a 972-metre marine quay. This work is part of wider efforts to restore Al Arbaeen Lagoon and revitalize the city’s historic waterfront.

photo courtesy of jeddahalbalad.sa

The project, implemented under the Historic Jeddah Development Program, is one of a series of landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing the area’s cultural and heritage value while reconnecting it with the Red Sea.

The current phase includes:

  • dredging and reshaping the Al-Arbaeen Lagoon basin,
  • constructing 490 meters of retaining seawalls, and
  • developing supporting infrastructure in preparation for subsequent operational phases.

Other works include environmental remediation and upgrades to marine infrastructure to improve water quality and support the long-term sustainability of the marine environment, while also enhancing the area’s tourism and recreational appeal.

The rehabilitation program is being carried out in three phases, culminating in the development of integrated urban and leisure facilities, including yacht marinas, green spaces, pedestrian bridges and public amenities.

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