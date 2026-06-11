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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Keeping the Rocky River flowing

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Keeping the Rocky River flowing

Dredging
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A long-awaited dredging project is underway at Rocky River Harbor.

photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District is working with Toledo-based contractor Geo Gradel to complete the project. 

We’re hard at work conducting maintenance dredging in Rocky River, Ohio. By keeping the harbor clear and navigable, we’re ensuring safe waters for both recreational and commercial boating, directly supporting the local economy,” USACE said.

The last time the harbor was dredged in 2004, removing around 18,400 cubic yards of material. This summer, 59,000 cubic yards of sediment will be dredged from the channel. 

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