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Tynaarlo dredging program moves ahead

Dredging
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Knoop BV said that their latest dredging project in Tynaarlo, a municipality in the Northeastern Netherlands, is in full swing.

photo courtesy of Knoop BV

Our Waterking WK 350, equipped with a Damen DOP 200 dredge pump, is now fully operational on site. The pipeline system is in place, gravel is being pumped ashore, and the containment area is steadily filling up with material,” Knoop said.

“The lakebed has proven to be exceptionally hard, creating some technical challenges along the way. Fortunately, our headquarters is just around the corner, allowing us to respond quickly, make adjustments to the pump setup, and keep fine-tuning the operation as we learn more about the conditions below the surface.”

photo courtesy of Knoop BV

And despite the challenges, progress is being made every day, the company concluded.

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