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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Over $90M secured for Chandeleur Islands restoration

BREAKING NEWS: Over $90M secured for Chandeleur Islands restoration

Coastal Protection
June 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has been awarded $90.8 million for the Chandeleur Islands restoration project through the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council’s (RESTORE) 2026 Funded Priorities List, approved earlier this week.

photo courtesy of CPRA

The award provides critical support for advancing the project towards construction, CPRA said.

Southeast Louisiana plays a vital role in our state’s economy and culture,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “The Chandeleur Islands are one of Louisiana’s greatest treasures that, for far too long, have suffered from land loss and erosion. This funding reflects the RESTORE Council’s continued commitment to Louisiana’s coastal restoration efforts and allows us to move closer to construction of one of the state’s most critical restoration projects to date.”

Located in St. Bernard Parish, the Chandeleur Islands serve as a critical barrier island chain along Louisiana’s eastern coast and are part of the Breton National Wildlife Refuge, the second-oldest National Wildlife Refuge in the country.

It is estimated that the wildlife refuge spanned 11,000 acres in the late 1800s; however, the islands have lost nearly 90 percent of their landmass over the past 200 years due to hurricanes such as Georges and Katrina and manmade disasters such as the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill,” CPRA said.

The award includes $84.9 million from Category 2 of the RESTORE Council’s Funded Priorities List 4, along with nearly $5.9 million in previously approved project savings redirected to support the effort.

According to CPRA, the project is estimated to cost $383 million.

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