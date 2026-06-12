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Pensacola Beach renourishment wraps up

Beach Nourishment
June 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Santa Rosa Island Authority, Escambia County and project partners held a ceremony earlier this week celebrating the completion of the Pensacola Beach renourishment project.

photo courtesy of Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger - Escambia County District 4

This very important project restored 8.1 miles of shoreline with 1.5 million cubic yards of sand, helping strengthen the beaches, improve storm resiliency, and protect one of Escambia County’s most valuable tourism and environmental assets for years to come.

The total project cost about $35 million, with more than $16 million coming from the Santa Rosa Island Authority, Escambia County, and the Escambia County Tourist Development Council.

Healthy beaches are essential to the future of Pensacola Beach,” said Mike Burns, Executive Director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority. “This project strengthens our shoreline, enhances storm protection, supports wildlife habitat, and helps ensure Pensacola Beach remains a vibrant destination for residents and visitors for years to come.”

The project began in March.

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