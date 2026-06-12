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Swansea Channel dredging plans get OK

Dredging
June 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Minns Labor Government has secured 10-year approval for the Swansea Channel permanent dredging program, giving Lake Macquarie boaties more certainty that the channel will be maintained at a safe and reliable depth.

photo courtesy of NSW Labor Member for Swansea, MP Yasmin Catley fb

A dedicated dredge will be stationed in the channel, removing up to 83,000 cubic meters of sand from the main channel, with that sand used to nourish Blacksmiths Beach,” NSW Labor Member for Swansea, MP Yasmin Catley, said.

“This is about safer passage, better access and backing the locals who rely on this waterway every day.”

The dredging program will maintain a channel approximately 60 meters wide and 3.5 meters deep relative to Australian Height Datum.

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