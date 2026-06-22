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DPWH Quirino strengthens flood control efforts

Dyke Construction
June 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In Quirino Province, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Quirino District Engineering Office (QDEO) is intensifying its flood mitigation efforts through the construction of flood control structures, drainage improvements, and proactive maintenance activities.

photo courtesy of pia.gov.ph

District Engineer Rosario, V. De Guzman, reported that the office has completed 22 flood control projects along national roads traversing flood-prone communities across the province.

Residents have expressed positive feedback on the completed structures, noting their effectiveness in reducing flooding and improving road accessibility during periods of heavy rainfall,” De Guzman said.

These accomplishments support the national government’s disaster resilience agenda under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Kontra Baha Program, which seeks to strengthen flood management systems, improve drainage infrastructure, and reduce the vulnerability of communities to flooding and other climate-related hazards.

The completed projects are located in several flood-prone barangays, including Palacian and San Francisco in Aglipay; Diduyon, Lusod, Manglad, San Pedro, Sto. Niño, Villa Hermosa Sur, and Cabaruan in Maddela; Ponggo, San Dionisio II, and Sangbay in Nagtipunan; and Gamis in Saguday.

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