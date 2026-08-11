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Home Dredging Today Norfolk Dredging wins $27.2M Delaware River dredging contract

Norfolk Dredging wins $27.2M Delaware River dredging contract

Business development
August 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Norfolk Dredging from Chesapeake, Virginia, has won a $27.2 million firm-fixed price contract for maintenance dredging of the Delaware River, Philadelphia to Sea and Wilmington Harbor Project.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

Bids for this project were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 13, 2027.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 and 2026 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,250,950 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.

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