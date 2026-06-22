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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul wins dredging contract for Pilbara Ports Zone 5 Bypass Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul wins dredging contract for Pilbara Ports Zone 5 Bypass Channel

Business development
June 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Pilbara Ports has awarded a dredging contract to Jan De Nul Australia for the Zone 5 Bypass Channel at Port of Port Hedland.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

The $50 million project, announced in this year’s State Budget, is set to enhance the safety, efficiency, and resilience of the port, one of the world’s largest bulk export hubs and a critical enabler of iron ore exports that underpin the national economy.

This strategic dredging project will establish a bypass channel, enabling ships to safely navigate around a steeper-edged section of the port’s 42‑kilometre shipping channel, known as Zone 5.

Some of the largest ships in the world transit the channel, operating within tightly constrained tidal windows and moving in convoy. The bypass channel will complement existing passing lanes and refuge areas, further enhancing the port’s ability to manage maritime risk and maintain safe, continuous operations,” the Government of Western Australia said.

“The project has been developed in close consultation with major port users and reflects an industry-supported investment, informed by detailed technical studies including navigational simulations and environmental and geotechnical investigations.”

Dredging is set to begin in September.

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