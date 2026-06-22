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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: North Shore Lane dredging underway

PHOTO OF THE DAY: North Shore Lane dredging underway

Dredging
June 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The North Shore Lane dredging project is officially underway, marking an important step forward in the rehabilitation of Lake Onalaska.

photo courtesy of Lake Onalaska Rehabilitation Coalition

According to Lake Onalaska Rehabilitation Coalition, this project is about more than improving boat access. It will help reopen a historic channel, improve navigation, create critical fish habitat, capture sediment before it spreads farther into the lake, and continue the legacy of local stewardship that began with earlier dredging efforts in the Brice Prairie area.

The project will remove approximately 18,500 cubic yards of accumulated sediment. This is the first dredging program on Lake Onalaska in roughly 40 years.

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