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Home Dredging Today NMDC Infra signs contract to build emergency lagoon in Abu Dhabi

NMDC Infra signs contract to build emergency lagoon in Abu Dhabi

Business development
June 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group said that NMDC Infra, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a contract with TAQA Water Solutions Company, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), for the construction of an emergency Lagoon for the Abu Dhabi region.

photo courtesy of nmdc-infra.com

According to a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), NMDC said that the work scope will involve construction of a 1-million-cubic-metre emergency lagoon, including inlet and outlet structures, installation of HDPE pipelines, and installation of pumps, valves, and associated mechanical systems.

The project is valued at 288 million UAE dirhams ($78.42 million) and is expected to be delivered over 24 months.

Once complete, the project is set to boost the reliability and efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s water management infrastructure while supporting its long-term sustainability goals. 

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