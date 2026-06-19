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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Offshore works progress on Princess Elisabeth Island

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Offshore works progress on Princess Elisabeth Island

Business development
June 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Benefiting from the current good weather conditions, offshore works on the Princess Elisabeth Island are steadily progressing – the 17th caisson has been installed in the North Sea.

photo courtesy of DEME

Each caisson installed brings us closer to completing this pioneering artificial energy island, located 45 km off the Belgian coast,” DEME said. “This could be delivered through the strong collaboration between DEME Group and Jan De Nul Group (TM Edison) on behalf of Elia Belgium.”

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