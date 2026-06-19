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Home Dredging Today Mid West Ports unveils development plans, dredging included

Mid West Ports unveils development plans, dredging included

Business development
June 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Mid West Ports is undergoing a development program, as the WA Government invests $350 million towards the Port Maximization Project (PMaxP), which is designed to ensure the Geraldton Port can meet future demands of the growing region.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

According to Mid West Ports, the early phase of works involves maintenance dredging, which is essential for the future construction of a new berth.

Careful planning has been undertaken to minimize the impact of moving accumulated sediment to protect water quality in and around the port, however, there will be some locations around the port area where water clarity may be temporarily affected,” Mid West Ports said.

Also, Mid West Ports has a robust water quality monitoring program to ensure water quality remains within safe limits for people and local marine habitats.

Works are expected to start in late June and continue for 3-4 weeks.

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