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Home Dredging Today Kaptur secures over $17.6M in USACE funding for dredging Northwest Ohio harbors

Kaptur secures over $17.6M in USACE funding for dredging Northwest Ohio harbors

Capital Dredging
June 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said that $17,613,000 in Federal funding has been allocated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for dredging and critical jetty repairs at five federally maintained harbors in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District. 

photo courtesy of USACE

These federal funds will help ensure recreational boaters, fishing charters, and commercial vessels can move safely in and out of our harbors,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “Maintaining proper harbor depth is essential not only for public safety and enjoyment, but for the economic vitality of Northwest Ohio and our vibrant Great Lakes region. Our harbors, our fishing industry, and our boating culture are part of who we are in the Great Lakes region and especially as stewards of our beloved Lake Erie.”

The Army Corps recently released its annual Work Plan detailing how Federal Appropriated funds passed by Congress would be distributed across harbors nationwide. Congresswoman Kaptur has announced the following investments:

  • Toledo Harbor (Lucas County) – $9,205,000 for dredging approximately 760,000 cubic yards this fall. Within this amount, an allocation of $250,000 is made to further develop a dredged material management plan to guide Army Corps’ disposal of dredged material from Toledo Harbor in future years. Toledo Harbor is a major deep-draft commercial port for the Midwest, connecting to 35 other ports and the intermodal transportation network for the region. It is authorized by Congress to be maintained by the Army Corps at a depth of up to 28 feet, and the project area spans seven miles of Maumee River channel and 18 miles of Maumee Bay,
  • Port Clinton Harbor (Ottawa County) – $4,266,000 for repairs to the east and west jetties, which provide 4,180 feet of protection for this harbor of refuge. The harbor is authorized by Congress to be maintained at a depth of 10 feet, and supports commercial ferry service to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island and nearly 80 charter fishing operations generating over $1.2 Million annually for the local economy. The Army Corps is working toward awarding of a contract for this jetty repair work this fall with construction to take place throughout next year,
  • Sandusky Harbor (Erie County) – $1,806,000 for dredging approximately 110,000 cubic yards to begin later this year. Within this amount, an allocation of $250,000 is made to advance a long-term dredged material management plan to guide Army Corps’ disposal of dredged material from Sandusky Harbor in future years,
  • West Harbor (Ottawa County) – $1,610,000 to dredge the entrance channel to 10 feet and the access channel to eight feet. The Army Corps awarded a contract last week for dredging to begin next month, and the awarding of a second contract for the most recently allocated funds is expected later this year for an additional round of dredging next spring. West Harbor was last dredged in 2018 and is one of the busiest recreational harbors on the Great Lakes, supporting nearly 125 charter vessels generating close to $2 Million annually for the region,
  • Cooley Canal Harbor (Lucas County) – $726,000 for dredging approximately 10,000 cubic yards at an authorized depth of four feet. Cooley Canal Harbor was last dredged in 2004—22 years ago—and supports more than 60 charter fishing boats generating over $350,000 annually for the local economy. Project design work is scheduled to begin later this summer with dredging to occur in 2027.

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