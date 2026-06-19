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Home Dredging Today Port of Virginia debuts the deepest harbor on US East Coast

Port of Virginia debuts the deepest harbor on US East Coast

Business development
June 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

With an audience of more than 200 people gathered at Norfolk International Terminals yesterday, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger inaugurated The Port of Virginia’s newest asset: the deepest harbor and shipping channel anywhere on the US East Coast.

photo courtesy of Governor Abigail Spanberger X

Though the $450 million effort to deepen the channel to 55 feet was complete in February, the governor introduced the project to the world yesterday.

Governor Abigail Spanberger said: “The Port is now home to the deepest commercial shipping channel on the entire East Coast of the United States. Because of this investment, the largest cargo ships in the Atlantic trade — and the next generation coming behind them — can now safely transit Norfolk Harbor with a full load.”

The deepening was substantially completed February 28, with ongoing maintenance and clean-up efforts being conducted by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Once all support work has concluded, with the expanded and deepened channel surveyed and depths verified, maritime charts will be update to reflect the increased capacity.

The dredging project also included widening areas of the channel, which allows for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs); the widening project was completed in February 2024.

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