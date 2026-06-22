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Girifushi land reclamation begins

Business development
June 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A large-scale land reclamation and harbor upgrading project at the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) training center in Girifushi was officially launched two days ago.

photo courtesy of MNDF

The project was inaugurated by Defence Minister Hassan Rasheed at a ceremony held at the Girifushi Training Centre.

According to MNDF, the first phase of the project will expand the island’s land area by 13.3 hectares, increasing it from the existing 5.7 hectares. The reclaimed land is expected to significantly increase space available for training activities.

The works include coastal protection measures such as boulder revetments, installation of an outer wall and groynes to reduce erosion, and the construction of an L-block quay wall for vessel mooring. Also, two jetties, measuring 40 meters and 12 meters respectively, will be developed to improve maritime access and navigation.

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