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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Apayao dredging underway

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Apayao dredging underway

Dredging
June 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The NIA Apayao Irrigation Management Office (IMO) is currently undertaking dredging operations to remove accumulated aggregates upstream of the West Apayao Abulug Irrigation System (WAAIS) Dam along the Apayao River in Barangay Swan, Pudtol, Apayao.

photo courtesy of NIA

By clearing sediment and aggregate buildup near the diversion structure, water can flow more freely and efficiently toward the intake, reducing the risk of water shortages during periods of limited rainfall and help mitigate the potential impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, according to NIA.

The dredging work is expected to enhance the system’s water conveyance capacity, improve irrigation reliability, and help sustain agricultural productivity by ensuring a more stable water supply for farmers, NIA concluded.

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