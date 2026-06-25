Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredge Yard introduces Drag Head DN1100

Dredge Yard introduces Drag Head DN1100

Capital Dredging
June 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard has just introduced a pair of their latest Drag Heads DN1100.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Engineered to withstand abrasive conditions with strength, precision, and reliability, it is built to deliver efficient performance from the very first contact with the seabed,” the company said.

Dredge Yard manufactures heavy duty drag heads for trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs).

Each drag head is engineered with precision to ensure maximum material intake while minimizing wear and operational downtime. The robust construction ensures long service life even in the most challenging dredging environments,” Dredge Yard concluded.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Related News