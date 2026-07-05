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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Boskalis christens Windpiper

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Boskalis christens Windpiper

Business development
July 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ new vessel Windpiper is ready to take its place on the world stage. After a year and a half of conversion work, transforming the vessel into the world’s largest subsea rock installation vessel, the Windpiper was officially christened last Friday by Ms. Jones-Bos, member of the Boskalis Supervisory Board.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

With the commissioning of the Windpiper, measuring 227 by 40 meters, we are doubling our rock installation capacity,” Boskalis said. “Thanks to its substantial cargo capacity of 45,500 tons, divided across two holds, the vessel is ideally suited for projects with long transit distances between rock loading facilities and the project site.”

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