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Home Dredging Today Work begins on Craster coastal protection scheme

Work begins on Craster coastal protection scheme

Capital Dredging
July 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Northumbrian Water has begun work on a £1.5 million project to protect the coastline and safeguard vital wastewater infrastructure in Craster, Northumberland, following significant erosion caused by coastal storms during the winter this year.

photo courtesy of communityhub.nwl.co.uk

The scheme is set to protect the bankside adjacent to Dunstanburgh Road and the Craster wastewater pumping station, which plays an important role in delivering reliable wastewater services for the local community. Following severe winter storms in 2025/26, erosion along the coastline accelerated, increasing the need for long-term protection of the site and surrounding infrastructure.  

The work is being carried out by the water company’s delivery partner, Esh-Stantec and the work should be completed in November 2026.

The work involves installing a rock armor embankment along the affected stretch of coastline. This involves large natural stone, sourced locally, being carefully placed to stabilize the eroded bankside, protecting exposed infrastructure and helping reduce the risk of future storm damage.

Also, the project will include reinstatement of the bankside and vegetation restoration to help blend the scheme into its coastal surroundings.  

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