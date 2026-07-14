Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Liebherr HS 8300.1 returns to service

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Liebherr HS 8300.1 returns to service

Business development
July 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Liebherr has just released a very interesting video of the complete transformation of a Liebherr HS 8300.1 for Matthews Brothers Dredging, LLC.

photo courtesy of Liebherr

After four years of demanding bucket dredging operations along the US Gulf Coast, the machine underwent a comprehensive overhaul as part of Liebherr Transform. Following a detailed inspection, Liebherr experts developed a tailored overhaul package including technical upgrades, replacement of hydraulic and electrical components, and the latest safety and maintenance improvements.

After approximately 12 weeks, the HS 8300.1 returned to service – ready for the next 20,000 operating hours.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

Related News