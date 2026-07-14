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USACE wraps up Lake Montauk channel dredging

Business development
July 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE New York District, in conjunction with the Town of East Hampton, recently completed dredging the channel at Lake Montauk Harbor – a heavily-trafficked waterway on Eastern Long Island – increasing its depth from -12 to approximately -17 feet.

photo courtesy of USACE

The Lake Montauk Harbor Navigation Improvement Project removed approximately 87,000 cubic yards of sand and some 10,000 cubic yards of clay, allowing commercial, recreational and U.S. Coast Guard vessels to navigate safely.

The Army Corps awarded an $8.9 million contract to H&L Contracting, LLC; the Town of East Hampton, the local sponsor, cost-shared the project and  contributed an additional $1.1 million.

According to USACE, dredged sand was placed on the shoreline directly west of the inlet jetty where prevailing currents will help replenish sand on eroded areas of shoreline to the west.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) provided a permit modification allowing placement of dredged material for beneficial re-use. Clay material excavated from the channel was removed and transported offsite for disposal.

  

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