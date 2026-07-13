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Home Dredging Today Rohde Nielsen completes coastal protection works in Tarragona

Rohde Nielsen completes coastal protection works in Tarragona

Business development
July 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed coastal protection works at La Pineda Beach, Tarragona, Spain, supporting shoreline protection.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

For this project, approximately 100,000 m³ of sand was supplied, dredged offshore and transported to the beach via a sinker-line system.

The material was then distributed and levelled by excavators to ensure an even placement along the shoreline.

According to Rohde Nielsen, the works were executed by the dredger Idun R.

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