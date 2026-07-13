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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Congo River busy on DEME’s Abu Qir project

PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Congo River busy on DEME’s Abu Qir project

Business development
July 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Congo River is working on DEME’s Abu Qir project in Egypt – the largest dredging and land reclamation contract in the history of the Belgian maritime engineering firm.

photo courtesy of Mark Valk LinkedIn

With an investment of hundreds of millions, this program is set to transform the coastal region into a massive economic hub to supplement Alexandria.

The megaproject involves several massive milestones:

  • Land Reclamation: Creating 1,000 hectares (approx. 10 square kilometers) of new land,
  • Deepening: Deepening the approach channel to 23 m and dredging a turning basin to 22 m,
  • Volume: Moving an enormous volume of over 150 million m³ of dredged material,
  • Marine Infrastructure: Building 6,800 m of quay walls and 8,800 m of breakwaters, executed by local consortium partner GIECO.

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