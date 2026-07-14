Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Another Neumann’s dredger arrives at gold mine in Far North Queensland

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Another Neumann’s dredger arrives at gold mine in Far North Queensland

Capital Dredging
July 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Neumann Contractors’ third large dredger is now being mobilized to a gold mine in Far North Queensland, supporting what is expected to become Australia’s largest mine tailings relocation project ever undertaken using three dredges operating simultaneously.

photo courtesy of Neumann Contractors

According to Neumann, “this milestone highlights the strength of our specialized dredging capabilities and the trust our clients place in our team to deliver complex, large-scale mining projects.”

Far North Queensland is a geologically rich region with several active gold mines, major processing hubs, and ongoing exploration projects targeting new resources.

Related News