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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord consortium selected as preferred proponent for Roberts Bank Terminal 2

BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord consortium selected as preferred proponent for Roberts Bank Terminal 2

Business development
July 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has selected TerraMarine as the preferred proponent for the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

photo courtesy of portvancouver.com

According to the Port Authority, “the TerraMarine team has extensive experience in collaboratively delivering major marine infrastructure projects and demonstrated expertise in health and safety, regulatory compliance, project management, environmental protection, and community engagement.” It is comprised of: 

  • FlatironDragados Canada, Inc. 
  • Van Oord Canada Ltd. 
  • Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc. 
  • Carlson Construction Group Inc. 
  • Supported by design firm Arcadis Professional Services Canada Inc. and sub-consultants Stantec Consulting Ltd., TYPSA Inc., and Tetra Tech Canada Inc. 

The construction contract involves: 

  • the delivery of a marine landmass;
  • wharf structure and berth pocket;
  • widened causeway;

  • expanded tug basin; and 
  • select environmental mitigation and offsetting projects.  

TerraMarine will now work with the port authority, First Nations, and regulators to advance construction planning, including logistics, work planning, costs, schedule, early works and sub-contracting opportunities, including for Indigenous-owned businesses, the Port Authority said. 

Once initial work has sufficiently advanced and following financial close, the port authority intends to award a target price design-build agreement to TerraMarine. Financial close, construction mobilization, and early works are set to occur in late 2027, with construction (land reclamation) starting in 2028. Terminal operations are expected to begin in the mid-2030s.  

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