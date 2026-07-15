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Dredging of Rocky River Harbor nears end

Business development
July 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The maintenance dredging operations on Rocky River Harbor in Rocky River, Ohio, are almost complete, the USACE Buffalo District said.

photo courtesy of USACE

Working with contracting partners, Toledo-based Geo Gradel, approximately 59k cubic yards of sediment will be mechanically dredged from the harbor’s navigation channel.

USACE is dredging to help maintain proper depths of the river channel which will support safe and navigable waterways for recreational boaters and other harbor users on Lake Erie.

The District awarded a $1.1 million contract in April 2026 to Toledo-based Geo Gradel to complete the work.

Dredging operations began in late May and are expected to continue through August 2026, USACE concluded.

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