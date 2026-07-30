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Home News Dutra Group wins Charleston Lower Harbor maintenance dredging contract

Dutra Group wins Charleston Lower Harbor maintenance dredging contract

Maintenance Dredging
July 30, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California was awarded a USD 28,175,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Charleston Lower Harbor maintenance dredging project work.

Photo courtesy of the Dutra Group/Illustration

Bids were solicited via the internet, with four received.

Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of September 29, 2027.

Fiscal 2026 civil operation and maintenance, funds in the amount of USD 28,175,500 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting authority.

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