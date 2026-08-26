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Home Dredging Today Brennan acquires Budrovich Contracting’s marine operations

Brennan acquires Budrovich Contracting’s marine operations

Business development
August 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

J.F. Brennan Company has acquired the marine operations of Budrovich Contracting Co., Inc., establishing a permanent presence in St. Louis.

photo courtesy of Brennan

The acquisition builds on a seven-year relationship between Brennan and Budrovich’s Marine Operations team. During that time, the companies have worked together in the region, developing a strong understanding of the needs of local marine and industrial facilities, Brennan said.

We intend to serve the same clientele, focusing on barge terminals, mooring structures, commodity conveyance, utilities, dredging, riprap, and any other maintenance a facility may need,” said Zach Pontzer, vice president of construction at Brennan. “This local presence will also give us the opportunity to connect with owners and operators of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam structures, railroads, the Department of Transportation, and energy companies in the region.”

As part of the transition, Regional Operations Manager, Mindy Brundick, and her team have joined Brennan and will continue leading operations in the region.

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