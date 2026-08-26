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Home Dredging Today DEME posts half-year results 2026

DEME posts half-year results 2026

Business development
August 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group announced its half-year results for 2026 this morning.

photo courtesy of DEME

Group turnover in the first half of 2026 amounted to 2.2 billion euros, up 2% year-over-year.

Offshore Energy revenues increased by 6% to a record semester level of 1.2 billion euros, driven by the continued successful execution of projects across the US, Taiwan and Europe. Dredging & Infra delivered a year-over-year growth of 2%, supported by a diversified portfolio of maintenance and capital dredging activities worldwide, alongside major infrastructure projects in Europe.

Environmental revenues were 8% lower compared to the prior year, while the segment continued to advance its long-term projects, primarily in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The order book stood at 7.1 billion euros. While lower than in preceding quarters due to strong order-to-revenue conversion, it remains robust and continues to reflect sustained demand across our core markets.

EBITDA remained stable year-over-year at EUR 466 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21.6%. Offshore Energy maintained strong profitability with an EBITDA margin of 26.7%, while Dredging & Infra delivered a robust EBITDA margin of 22.0%, marking a significant improvement compared to the softer first half of 2025.

Highlights

▪ Strong first-half performance,
o Group turnover of 2.2 billion euros, up 2% from 2.1 billion euros a year ago,
o EBITDA strong at 466 million euros, representing a margin of 21.6%,
o Net profit up by 20% to 215 million euros, compared to 179 million euros in the prioryear period,
▪ Order book at 7.1 billion euros providing healthy visibility for future activity,
▪ Management now expects 2026 turnover to slightly exceed the 2025 level and EBITDA
margin to stay in line with 2025,
▪ Strategic fleet expansion on track: Both new jack-up transport & installation vessels, Norse
Wind and Norse Energi, started operations in the first half of 2026, and DEME ordered a new
large trailing suction hopper dredger to further strengthen its dredging fleet.

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