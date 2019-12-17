Hansel Cutter Suction Dredger on Its Way to Zhejing Province

Image source: Hansel

Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, completed the construction of a new HS-50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) earlier this month.

The CSD is now ready for delivery to an owner based in Jiaxing, Zhejing Province, China.

The HS-50 dredger is designed and built for Chinese domestic market, which is complied with Chinese ZC regulations and Chinese Shipbuilding Quality Standard (CSQS).

According to Hansel, CSD’s hull is combined by five pontoons, the ladder is steel column type, main diesel engine is from Yuchai – one of largest engine manufacturers in China.

After delivery to the owner, the CSD will be mobilized to the Tangtuo River area in Anhui Province for its first dredging project.

Image source: Hansel

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dredge Yard Builds CSD for WPC

Dredge Yard has received an order for a customized cutter suction dredger (CSD) from Western Potash Corp. (WPC), a ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 28 – November ...

read more →

Hansel Marine CSD for Egypt

Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, has successfully dispatched a new HS-55CB ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

New Ellicott Dredger for Malawi

Ellicott Dredges, a Baltimore, MD, based manufacturer of cutter suction dredgers and dredge equipment, has ...

read more →

Order Placed for ECO 300 Dredger

Dredge Yard has won a contract for the design and delivery of a customized cutter suction dredger ECO 300 to CDC ...

read more →

New IHC Beaver for Douala Port

The Port Authority of Douala, Cameroon, is about to receive new dredging equipment including an IHC Beaver 50 ...

read more →

Mexican Deal for Van Oord

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the go-ahead yesterday for the land reclamation works ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 27-June 2, 2019).   ...

read more →

Damen Presents New DCSD500

Damen, well-known for its comprehensive range of standard dredgers, has now added a radically different design to ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Pentair Pumps for IHC Dredgers

Royal IHC has awarded Pentair Fairbanks Nijhuis an order to supply cooling water, rinsing and gland pumps for two ...

read more →

Cutter Ladder for Spartacus

DEME Group has just released this amazing photo of a giant piece of technology that will be installed on their ...

read more →

IHC Beaver for the Middle East

Royal IHC said in its latest announcement that their first IHC Beaver ever built in the Middle East was officially ...

read more →

Upgrading CSD Adriaan

ECTMarine, a Dutch supplier of dredging components, services and design, has just released the latest update on ...

read more →

Spotlight on ECTMarine Cutters

Over the last few years, ECTMarine has delivered several cutter heads to different contractors with different types ...

read more →

Tian Kun Hao Returns to Qidong

The cutter suction dredger Tian Kun Hao, Asia’s largest and most advanced dredging vessel, returned to Qidong City ...

read more →