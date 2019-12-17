Hansel Cutter Suction Dredger on Its Way to Zhejing Province

zoom Image source: Hansel

Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, completed the construction of a new HS-50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) earlier this month.

The CSD is now ready for delivery to an owner based in Jiaxing, Zhejing Province, China.

The HS-50 dredger is designed and built for Chinese domestic market, which is complied with Chinese ZC regulations and Chinese Shipbuilding Quality Standard (CSQS).

According to Hansel, CSD’s hull is combined by five pontoons, the ladder is steel column type, main diesel engine is from Yuchai – one of largest engine manufacturers in China.

After delivery to the owner, the CSD will be mobilized to the Tangtuo River area in Anhui Province for its first dredging project.