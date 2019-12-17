Restoring Emerald Isle Beaches

zoom Image source: USACE

The State of North Carolina and FEMA recently announced more than $34 million to reimburse expenses to restore hurricane related beach damage on Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Funds will be used to replace sand and plants on the public beaches for the Town of Emerald.

According to the town’s latest release, storm surge from Hurricane Florence damaged 12-miles of local beach.

Emerald Isle will replenish more than 2 million cubic yards of sand and 377,000 square yards of plants.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

“The Town of Emerald Isle is beyond grateful for the confirmation of this grant award,” stated Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Town Manager.

FEMA’s share for Emerald Isle is more than $34 million and the state’s share is nearly $12 million.

Locally, the next phase of dredging is expected to reach Emerald Isle beaches during the months of March and April 2020. A third phase of work is also anticipated for winter 2021.