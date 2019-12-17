Restoring Emerald Isle Beaches

Image source: USACE

The State of North Carolina and FEMA recently announced more than $34 million to reimburse expenses to restore hurricane related beach damage on Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Funds will be used to replace sand and plants on the public beaches for the Town of Emerald.

According to the town’s latest release, storm surge from Hurricane Florence damaged 12-miles of local beach.

Emerald Isle will replenish more than 2 million cubic yards of sand and 377,000 square yards of plants.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

“The Town of Emerald Isle is beyond grateful for the confirmation of this grant award,” stated Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Town Manager. 

FEMA’s share for Emerald Isle is more than $34 million and the state’s share is nearly $12 million.

Locally, the next phase of dredging is expected to reach Emerald Isle beaches during the months of March and April 2020. A third phase of work is also anticipated for winter 2021.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

$54.9M for NC Beach Projects

The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $54.9 million to reimburse expenses to restore ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Cape May County Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ...

read more →

$18M Funding for NC Beaches

FEMA and the state of North Carolina are announcing more than $18 million to reimburse expenses restoring beaches ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Grand Isle Deal Inked

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Grand ...

read more →

Input Invited on NC Beachfill

The North Carolina Towns of Pine Knoll Shores, Emerald Isle, and Indian Beach have applied for Federal Emergency ...

read more →

Presque Isle Beachfill Starts Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $2.486 million contract for the sand nourishment ...

read more →

Protecting Point Pleasant Beaches

New Jersey Representative, Chris Smith, has announced that progress has been made on restoring the beaches in Point ...

read more →

GLDD Completes Carteret Beacfill

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s hopper dredge Liberty Island yesterday delivered the last load of sand to eastern ...

read more →

Carteret County Work Continues

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessels Liberty Island and Ellis Island have been busy over the past ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Ellis Island in Carteret County

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) finished working eastward from the submerged pipeline landing at 8th ...

read more →

Post Florence Project Resumes

After the last week’s brief pause in beach nourishment activities caused by the bad weather/sea conditions ...

read more →

Post Florence Project in Full Swing

Work under the Post Florence Renourishment project continues to progress eastward towards the Summer Winds (Indian ...

read more →

Post Florence Ops Move Forward

The Carteret County announced yesterday that Reach 3 (east Indian Beach and Salter Path) under the Post Florence ...

read more →

Restoring Bogue Banks Beaches

Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and Carteret County, North Carolina, have signed an agreement ...

read more →

Post Florence Works Set for March

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will begin mobilizing land- and water-based pipe, heavy equipment, personnel, etc. ...

read more →