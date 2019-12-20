Isdhoo Dredging Contract for MTCC

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has been contracted by the Maldives Government’s Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure to upgrade L. Isdhoo harbor.

Director general of Planning Ministry, Fathimath Shana Faarooq, signed the agreement on behalf of the government and the MTCC CEO, Shahid Hussain Moosa, put his signature on behalf of the company.

According to the MTCC’s latest announcement, the harbor upgrade works will include:

  • dredging of 19.000 cubic meters of material;
  • construction of a 160 meter breakwater;
  • 48 meters of quay wall;
  • 98 meters of revetment.

In addition to that, this agreement involves the construction of 1560 square meters of pavement, the installation of 12 harbor lights, 2 channel lights and 12 mooring buoys.

The project is estimated to cost about $2.25 million and is expected to be completed within 330 days.

