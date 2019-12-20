Restoring Portsea Beach

Mornington Peninsula Shire Mayor Sam Hearn, Nepean Councillors Bryan Payne and Hugh Fraser and John Baker CEO are leading a plan with DELWP and scientists to restore Portsea beach.

Aided by David Kramer from the Futurefish Foundation, who has a history of steering tricky but successful State Government funded projects, Mr Kramer has joined Mayor Hearn and the working group to ensure they can deliver a plan that will satisfy the local community and the many thousands of visitors that venture to the famous Portsea beach each year.

John Baker CEO said: “We’ve had the right people in the room for several months now; we have completed some comprehensive modelling and we have two really good options to explore to restore Portsea Beach to its former glory. Our preferred option at this stage is to explore moving a significant amount of sand in an area offshore from Portsea that will reduce wave action and sand movement. Together with significant sand replenishment once the dredging is complete; the experts are pointing to a return of the iconic beach with immediate settling of conditions once the works are complete.”

Mr Kramer added: “This is one of the highest priority projects for the Portsea community. I want the people of Portsea to understand that this will be fixed at some stage and I am currently pursuing a meeting with the Premier Daniel Andrews to discuss funding the restoration of Portsea beach. Mr Kramer’s previous projects include making all Victorian boat ramps free to launch and buying out all commercial fish netting licences from Port Phillip Bay and the Gippsland Lakes.”

The Shire are putting together a formal working group that will oversee further modelling and progress of the beach restoration.