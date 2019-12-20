Restoring Portsea Beach

Mornington Peninsula Shire Mayor Sam Hearn, Nepean Councillors Bryan Payne and Hugh Fraser and John Baker CEO are leading a plan with DELWP and scientists to restore Portsea beach.

Aided by David Kramer from the Futurefish Foundation, who has a history of steering tricky but successful State Government funded projects, Mr Kramer has joined Mayor Hearn and the working group to ensure they can deliver a plan that will satisfy the local community and the many thousands of visitors that venture to the famous Portsea beach each year.

John Baker CEO said: “We’ve had the right people in the room for several months now; we have completed some comprehensive modelling and we have two really good options to explore to restore Portsea Beach to its former glory. Our preferred option at this stage is to explore moving a significant amount of sand in an area offshore from Portsea that will reduce wave action and sand movement. Together with significant sand replenishment once the dredging is complete; the experts are pointing to a return of the iconic beach with immediate settling of conditions once the works are complete.”

Mr Kramer added: “This is one of the highest priority projects for the Portsea community. I want the people of Portsea to understand that this will be fixed at some stage and I am currently pursuing a meeting with the Premier Daniel Andrews to discuss funding the restoration of Portsea beach. Mr Kramer’s previous projects include making all Victorian boat ramps free to launch and buying out all commercial fish netting licences from Port Phillip Bay and the Gippsland Lakes.”

The Shire are putting together a formal working group that will oversee further modelling and progress of the beach restoration.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Portsmouth Scheme Progresses

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is underway, Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership ...

read more →

North Portsea Gig for Mackley

Mackley Construction Ltd has been chosen to deliver the next phase of coastal defenses which will protect more than ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Restoring Noosa’s Main Beach

The Queensland’s Noosa Council released the latest update on their coastal protection scheme today, saying that the ...

read more →

Portsea Island Event Announced

Portsmouth City Council has announced that a pre-construction exhibition focusing on the next stage of coastal ...

read more →

North Portsea Plan Gets OK

The next phase of plans to protect North Portsea Island from the risk of coastal flooding are underway following ...

read more →

Nelly Bay Sand Scheme Underway

The Queensland’s Townsville City Council just announced that the works on a project to prevent beach sand ...

read more →

Dania Beach Renourishment Done

The Dania Beach Renourishment Project 2019 in Broward County, Florida, supervised by the U.S. Army Corp of ...

read more →

Protecting Point Pleasant Beaches

New Jersey Representative, Chris Smith, has announced that progress has been made on restoring the beaches in Point ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Tipner Lake Works Resume

Following the winter break, works on the North Portsea Island Coastal Flood Defense Scheme are due to start again ...

read more →

Beneficial Use of Dredge Material

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced that four Illinois communities will be the recipient of a very ...

read more →

Sawpit Dredging in Full Swing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting maintenance dredging of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) ...

read more →

Restoring Connecticut River

A webinar named ‘Restoring Connecticut River Flow in a Changing Climate’, hosted by Kim Lutz from The ...

read more →

Long Island Dredging Wraps Up

Congressman Lee Zeldin was joined by Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine, Brookhaven Deputy Town Supervisor and ...

read more →

Lido Beach Work Halfway Done

Works on the Lido Beach emergency renourishment project are progressing well and on schedule, according to the City ...

read more →