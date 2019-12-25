IJmuiden Sea Lock Project Continues

Image source: Rijkswaterstaat

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands – recently released the latest update on the development project.

Over the last two months of this year, OpenIJ was busy with the installation of pipes and cables and with the construction of the road next to the guard wall.

Work also continued on the lock sill of the outer head and on the lock operating consoles in the Lock Operation Center.

The consortium was also busy with the removal of the partitions in the lock gate chamber of the inner head.

Guard wall

The concreting operations on the guard wall have been completed. These concreting operations were necessary to bring the flood defense structure to the required height and to create the approach channel for ships navigating to the new sea lock.

In the coming period, OpenIJ will be working near the guard wall for the final installation of pipes and cables and for the final construction of the road.

Lock sill of the outer head

Open IJ is currently busy with the construction of the floor of the lock sill of the outer head. The builders are connecting the floor of the lock sill to the lock gate chamber of the outer head.

In the future, the new sea lock’s outer gate will run across the lock sill. The underside of this two-meter thick concrete floor lies at a depth of 21.50 meters below NAP.

Inner head

The lock gate chamber of the inner head, which in the future will house the inner gate (i.e. the gate on the canal side) as well as the spare gate, was sunk to its final depth in October.

The lock gate chamber of the inner head has now disappeared approximately 18 meters into the ground to a depth of 25.50 meters below NAP.

Now that the sinking operation has been completed, the equipment used in this operation will be dismantled and removed from the construction site.

The lock gate chamber of the inner head still contains several concrete partitions that were necessary to give stability to the concrete structure during the sinking operation.

OpenIJ will remove these partitions in the coming period so that – at a later stage – the inner gate and the spare gate can be placed into the lock gate chamber.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Terneuzen VIDEO Update

﻿ DEME Group has just released the latest video update on their work at the New Lock Terneuzen in the Netherlands. ...

read more →

First LNG Bunkering in IJmuiden

Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier Titan LNG, in cooperation with the Port of IJmuiden and OD IJmond, ...

read more →

Bell 200 Working in Belgium (PHOTO)

Bell Dredging Pumps BV has just released a photo of their Bell 200 dredging pump with double cutter head working in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

TSHD Lange Wapper in Terneuzen

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Lange Wapper is currently busy working on the New Lock ...

read more →

Funding Boost for New Soo Lock

Lake Carriers’ Association reported yesterday (September 17) that the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved ...

read more →

Autumn Update on IJmuiden Work

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands ...

read more →

Dredging the Ouachita-Black River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, in coordination with USACE St. Paul District, is deploying ...

read more →

New Sea Lock in Zeebrugge Okd

The Flemish Government has adopted the final preference decision for a new sea lock in Zeebrugge, confirming that ...

read more →

IJmuiden Update for July/August

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

IJmuiden Update for May and June

In May and June, OpenIJ –  a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in ...

read more →

IJmuiden March and April Update

The construction activities on the site of the new sea lock in IJmuiden are moving forward, according to the latest ...

read more →

Princess Beatrix Lock Opens

The Dutch Princess Beatrix, in the presence of the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van ...

read more →

Grantham Dredging Underway

Boats will return to the Grantham Canal stretch for the first time in 90 years after the dredging project is ...

read more →

IJmuiden Works - January Update

The construction activities on the site of the new sea lock in IJmuiden are in full swing, according to the latest ...

read more →

Boost for Soo Lock Project

Efforts to construct a new Soo Lock took a big step forward as Michigan and the USACE’s Detroit District have ...

read more →