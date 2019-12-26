Rosebud West Beach Renourishment Project Complete

Image source: DELWP

Beach renourishment works undertaken by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) within the near shore area of Rosebud Foreshore Reserve, Victoria, are now complete, informs the Mornington Peninsula Shire.

Rosebud and Rosebud West beach have experienced severe coastal erosion over the years due to natural sand loss processes.

To protect these natural and public assets for the community, DELWP dredged sand from offshore sand bars adjacent to the Rosebud West Beach and pump it ashore.

Around 20,000 cubic meters of sand was dredged and pumped ashore to help provide a wide and safe beach for the community.

Beach renourishments at Rosebud and Rosebud West beach are aligned with the Beach Nourishment Priorities in Port Phillip report and are a part of the Port Phillip Bay Beaches Renourishment Program.

Following the completion of the Rosebud West beachfill project, works east of Rosebud pier are set to begin in February 2020.

DELWP is working in partnership with Mornington Peninsula Shire Council (MPSC) on these two projects.

 

