The Pasay Land Reclamation Project VIDEO

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) was recently awarded a contract for design and construction of the Pasay Reclamation Development Project in Manila Bay, Philippines.

The project will be jointly developed by Boskalis and China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC).

The scheme has an estimated value of approximately $720 million (EUR 650 million) of which Boskalis’ share amounts to approximately EUR 325 million.

The Pasay Reclamation Development Project involves the reclamation of approximately 360 hectares through the construction of three artificial island according to international standards to ensure a safe living environment.

Preparatory work is scheduled to commence immediately and work on site is expected to start within the first quarter of 2020.

The reclamation activities are expected to be completed within three years and the total project duration including land development is five years.