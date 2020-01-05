Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 30, 2019 – January 5, 2020).

MTCC Wins Himmafushi Dredging Contract

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the K. Himmafushi Harbor – Phase 2 Project.

PHOTO: Fresh Green Jacket for TSHD Nile River

DEME Group’s 17,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Nile River is getting into the new year with a fresh green jacket, the company said in their latest announcement.

Busy January Ahead for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just announced the receipt of several major dredging contracts totaling $83 million.

The Pasay Land Reclamation Project VIDEO

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) was recently awarded a contract for design and construction of the Pasay Reclamation Development Project in Manila Bay, Philippines.

Dredging Part of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase 2 of the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT) project at Honolulu Harbor – the cornerstone of the Harbors Modernization Plan.