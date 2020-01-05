Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 30, 2019 – January 5, 2020).

 

MTCC Wins Himmafushi Dredging Contract

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the K. Himmafushi Harbor – Phase 2 Project.

 

PHOTO: Fresh Green Jacket for TSHD Nile River

DEME Group’s 17,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Nile River is getting into the new year with a fresh green jacket, the company said in their latest announcement.

 

Busy January Ahead for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has just announced the receipt of several major dredging contracts totaling $83 million.

 

The Pasay Land Reclamation Project VIDEO

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) was recently awarded a contract for design and construction of the Pasay Reclamation Development Project in Manila Bay, Philippines.

 

Dredging Part of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase 2 of the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT) project at Honolulu Harbor – the cornerstone of the Harbors Modernization Plan.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

