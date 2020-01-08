Second Round of Virginia WMF Grants Coming Soon

The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) has just announced that the company will host applicants for the Waterway Maintenance Fund program on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

As reported, applicants are invited to attend this meeting to present new project requests or to provide updates to the community on existing dredging projects.

In May 2018, the Virginia General Assembly established the Virginia Waterway Maintenance Fund for the purpose of supporting shallow-draft dredging projects throughout the Commonwealth.

Last year, VPA Board of Commissioners awarded Accomack and Northampton Counties a total of $385,000 to complete pre-dredge surveys at two locations.

The second round of WMF grants will commence in March 2020.

 

