Jordan Cove Dredging Plan Gets OK

The Coos Bay City Council voted earlier this week to approve the latest step towards developing the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline.

The decision, passed four to three by council members, gives approval to dredge a section of Coos Bay for the Jordan Cove Energy Project, KLCC reports.

Dredging for a navigation channel could ultimately be used for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal if the full project is approved.

Commenting the latest news, Rodger Craddock, Coos Bay city manager, said: “This just straightens out the shipping lane and then allows them to dredge it to the same depth as the rest of the bay, which is 37 feet.”

The meeting drew protesters and community members opposed to the environmental impacts of dredging and the overall pipeline project, KLCC informs.

A report by the Lane Council of Governments that was commissioned by the city council described parts of the plan not “in the public interest.”