Arcadia, Wis. Project up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public input on plans to construct a flood risk management project for Arcadia, Wisconsin.

The draft plan calls for a combination of levees, floodwalls, railroad closures and other elements commonly associated with a flood risk management project like this one.

“We have been working with the city of Arcadia on this study since December 2016 when we held our initial public scoping meetings,” said Nan Bischoff, Corps project manager. “We look forward to more public input on this plan which will be presented at the meeting.”

Comments concerning the proposed project will be accepted through February 14.

As part of the comment period, the Corps and the city of Arcadia will host a an open house and public meeting about the project on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Arcadia High School auditorium.

The city of Arcadia is vulnerable to flooding from the Trempealeau River and two small tributaries, Turton Creek and Myers Valley Creek.

The small, relatively steep watersheds of Turton Creek and Myers Valley Creek are flashy and highly responsive to intense precipitation events. Significant flood events in the basin occurred as recently as 2017.