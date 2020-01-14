Arcadia, Wis. Project up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public input on plans to construct a flood risk management project for Arcadia, Wisconsin.

The draft plan calls for a combination of levees, floodwalls, railroad closures and other elements commonly associated with a flood risk management project like this one.

We have been working with the city of Arcadia on this study since December 2016 when we held our initial public scoping meetings,” said Nan Bischoff, Corps project manager. “We look forward to more public input on this plan which will be presented at the meeting.

Comments concerning the proposed project will be accepted through February 14.

As part of the comment period, the Corps and the city of Arcadia will host a an open house and public meeting about the project on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Arcadia High School auditorium.

The city of Arcadia is vulnerable to flooding from the Trempealeau River and two small tributaries, Turton Creek and Myers Valley Creek.

The small, relatively steep watersheds of Turton Creek and Myers Valley Creek are flashy and highly responsive to intense precipitation events. Significant flood events in the basin occurred as recently as 2017.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Protecting the Great Lakes

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have urged the Department of the Army and the Office of ...

read more →

USACE Meeting in Stratford, CT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is seeking public comment on the Proposed Plan for ...

read more →

Meeting on Big Fishweir Creek

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, will host a community meeting Tuesday, October 29 at ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Coastal Study up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and non-Federal Sponsor, Miami-Dade County, will be the organizers of an ...

read more →

Barnegat Bay CCMP on Display

The Barnegat Bay Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) is open for public comment until August 31, ...

read more →

Twelve Mile Proposal on the Table

The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (Council) is seeking public comment on the Council’s proposal to amend ...

read more →

Miami Assessment Out for Review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a draft environmental assessment and proposed finding of no ...

read more →

More Time for CAWS Comments

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, is extending the public comment period once again for the draft ...

read more →

CAWS Comment Period Extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, is extending the public comment period for the draft Chicago ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Thimble Shoals Plan on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District is seeking comment for proposed new dredging work for the ...

read more →

Westport Slough Plan on Display

The USACE Portland District is seeking public comment on the Federal Navigation Channel Operations and Maintenance ...

read more →

Pictou Boat Harbor EA Starts

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has started a federal environmental assessment (EA) for the Boat ...

read more →

TX Study Comment Period Ends

The public comment period for the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study (Coastal Texas Study) ...

read more →

Input Invited on CCMP Updates

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBENP) last week released to the public the Draft Update of their ...

read more →

CPRA Annual Plan on Display

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is seeking public comment for its draft Annual ...

read more →