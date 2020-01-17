Hansel Marine’s New CSD Hits the Water in Egypt

Image source: Hansel

The new HS-55CB cutter suction dredger (CSD), built by Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, was successfully launched in Egypt yesterday.

The new CSD – with a customized design – was constructed by the Chinese company in accordance with the specific requirements of the dredging project and complying with the international shipbuilding standard and regulations.

According to the Nanjing City based dredger builder, the CSD’s shallow draft design allows easy mobilization in shallow water area.

Equipped with an extra extension section of ladder, the dredger can be upgraded to dredge in even deeper water.

The hull is combined by five pontoons for easy dismantle and assembly, making it suitable for transportation by road, railway or sea.

