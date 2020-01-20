VIDEO: Monaco Land Extension Time Lapse


Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest video update on their land reclamation project in Monaco. 

The caisson belt has been closed and the land appeared.

The sand for this scheme comes from areas located around Marseille, France, and Piombino, Italy.

This new piece of Monegasque territory will host a luxury eco-district comprising 150 upscale apartments, an underground car park, a coastal promenade, a green park, public facilities, an extension of the Grimaldi Forum and an animation port.

