Agate Construction Bags Hereford Inlet Gig

Agate Construction Co., a Clermont, New Jersey based company specialized in heavy marine and highway construction, has won a $9.2 million contract for repairs to the Hereford Inlet seawall.

The project area is entirely within the municipality of North Wildwood City, New Jersey, and an estimated completion date is April 30, 2021.

Bids for this project were solicited via the internet with three received, according to the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) latest announcement.

The major items of work to be performed under this contract will include:

Structures Monitoring;

Re-handling of existing 2 ton stone;

Retrieval of submerged stones;

Placement of underlayer stone;

Placement of Articulated Concrete Block (ACB) mattresses;

Placement of stone fill;

Placement of core stone, etc.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.