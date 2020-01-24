Environment Minister Rebecca Pow Tours Wallasea Island Project

Image source: Rebecca Pow Twitter

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow visited the Wallasea Nature Reserve yesterday to see first-hand the extensive efforts to help the coast and its wildlife adapt in the face of climate change.

The Minister was touring the Essex site ahead of the introduction of the landmark Environment Bill in the near future, which will address the biggest environment priorities – including restoring and enhancing nature.

Spanning 900 hectares, it is Europe’s largest coastal habitat restoration project, aiming to restore marshland lost due to coastal erosion and rising sea levels, helping to reduce flood risk.

During the visit, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “This Government is committed to tackling the climate and nature emergency and leaving our precious environment in a better state than we inherited for future generations to enjoy.”

“Our commitments to the environment are ambitious and our forthcoming Environment Bill – the first in over 20 years – will drive a world-leading program of reform to address the biggest environmental priorities of our age.”

The Environment Minister also visited nearby Allfleet Marsh, part of the Wallasea site, to see the local Special Protection Area (SPA).

 

