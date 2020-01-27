MTCC MD Tours TSHD Mahaa Jarraafu

zoom Image source: MTCC

Adam Azim, the Managing Director at Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), toured yesterday the company’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Mahaa Jarraafu during her work on a land reclamation project in K. Maafushi in the Maldives.

According to MTCC, the project will bring a solution to the high demand of residential plots and the lack of a bigger beach area in the island.

The scheme was inaugurated by Mr. Mohamed Shihab, the adviser to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, during the special ceremony held at K.Maafushi on December 25, 2019.

The project was handed over to MTCC in August 2019.

According to the planning ministry, 25 hectares of new land is to be reclaimed under the program which is valued at $6.4 million.