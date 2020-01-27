Ocean City Beach Replenishment Update

zoom Image source: Ocean City

Ocean City mayor Jay Gillian has just reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed their pumping operations at the south end last week.

According to the update, beaches between 59th Street and 45th Street gained 515,000 cubic yards of sand, and a vulnerable stretch of dune near 59th Street was rebuilt.

The mayor also added that the contractors – Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company – will return later this winter to restore dune crossovers, place sand fence and plant dune grass. The Corps will be back in the spring to rebuild beaches at the north end.

He continued by saying that a city contractor is expected to complete the 2019-2020 back bay dredging project by the end of February. The Army Corps is finishing repairs to the disposal facility on the marshes near Roosevelt Boulevard and will begin dredging the Intracoastal Waterway within the next few weeks.

“We also learned this week that the Army Corps approved a permit application to experiment with a “sediment trap” to prevent the frequent filling in of Snug Harbor,” said Mayor Gillian.

This application is the first of its kind in New Jersey, and N.J. Department of Environmental Protection approval is anticipated within the next two weeks.