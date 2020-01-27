WA Farm Dredging Project VIDEO

Apex Envirocare, a wholly owned Australian company specializing in solutions to a variety of environmental water related problems, has just released an amazing video about their recently completed WA Farm Dredging Project.

During the work, 1500 dry tonnage of sediment was removed increasing – by a significant margin – the capacity of a much-needed wastewater pond.

The dredged sediment was pumped into GeoPro tubes with up to 1.000m³ capacity. With the help of a polymer, fines are removed, the sediment filtrate is released from the tubes and returned to the ponds.

This economical low energy sludge drying system can be used to dewater a variety of municipal contaminated and industrial sediments.

Their purpose is to contain the pumped solids while quickly releasing filtrate water. They are usually situated in a prescribed laydown area which directs the filtrate back to the water body or convenient sump.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

