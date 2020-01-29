Quackstrand Beachfill Kicks Off

Image source: dutchdredging.nl

The beach nourishment operations for the Quackstrand beach at the Haringvliet near Hellevoetsluis officially started last week.

Mr. Robert van der Kooi, chairman of the Voorne-Putten recreation board, together with partners Hellevoetsluis municipality, Southwest Netherlands sport fishery, Netherlands sport fishery and Natuurmonumenten, gave their go-ahead for enlarging the beach at Quackstrand.

Quackstrand beach is a busy recreational area and was constructed in the 1970s after the completion of the Haringvlietdam.

Over the years, the beach eroded that much that it  now no longer meets today’s requirements.

Dredging company Baggerbedrijf de Boer B.V. started to strengthen the coast by applying extra sand by the technique of beach nourishment.

To get the sand on the beach, the company hired the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Scald and the crane ship Bar-Melus.

On the beach itself, a shovel, bulldozer and a hydraulic crane machine will ensure that the sand will be distributed at the correct height.

Image source: dutchdredging.nl

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Tybee Island Beachfill Kicks Off

Tybee Island Supplemental Beach Renourishment Project is officially underway, according to the city latest report. ...

read more →

Settlement Shores Work Kicks Off

The Settlement Shores canal dredging gets underway today, beginning cleanup operations at Regatta Cove, informs the ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Nears End

The Collier County 2019 Beach Renourishment Project is wrapping up ahead of schedule, the county said in their ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 18 – 24, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

St. Joseph Beachfill in Full Swing

﻿ MRD Associates, Inc., has just released this beautiful video about the St. Joseph Peninsula Beach Renourishment ...

read more →

Seven Mile Beachfill Starts Soon

The Army Corps’ Philadelphia District has awarded a $7.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ...

read more →

Paraopeba River Dredging Begins

Vale, a global mining company headquartered in Brazil, has started dredging the tailings from Paraopeba River, ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Cape May Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Corpus Christi Dredging Kicks Off

The long-awaited expansion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is now officially underway. At a special ceremony ...

read more →

Gasparilla Island Beachfill Starts

The Gasparilla Island Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project is now officially underway, the U.S. Army Corps ...

read more →

Ellis Island in Carteret County

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) finished working eastward from the submerged pipeline landing at 8th ...

read more →

Lavallette Project Almost Done

Weeks Marine dredgers RN Weeks and Magdalen are just one step away to complete the Lavallette beach replenishment ...

read more →

Pt. Pleasant Works on the Way

The beach replenishment project at Pt. Pleasant Beach in Ocean County (NJ) is set to begin this April, according to ...

read more →

Lavallette Beachfill Underway

The Army Corps’ beach replenishment project has begun off Jersey City Avenue in Lavallette (NJ), according to ...

read more →