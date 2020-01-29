Quackstrand Beachfill Kicks Off

zoom Image source: dutchdredging.nl

The beach nourishment operations for the Quackstrand beach at the Haringvliet near Hellevoetsluis officially started last week.

Mr. Robert van der Kooi, chairman of the Voorne-Putten recreation board, together with partners Hellevoetsluis municipality, Southwest Netherlands sport fishery, Netherlands sport fishery and Natuurmonumenten, gave their go-ahead for enlarging the beach at Quackstrand.

Quackstrand beach is a busy recreational area and was constructed in the 1970s after the completion of the Haringvlietdam.

Over the years, the beach eroded that much that it now no longer meets today’s requirements.

Dredging company Baggerbedrijf de Boer B.V. started to strengthen the coast by applying extra sand by the technique of beach nourishment.

To get the sand on the beach, the company hired the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Scald and the crane ship Bar-Melus.

On the beach itself, a shovel, bulldozer and a hydraulic crane machine will ensure that the sand will be distributed at the correct height.