Final Preparations for Phase II of the Carteret County Renourishment Project

There’s lots of activity taking place on land and in the water at the Atlantic Beach, NC, preparing the site for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project.

According to the county’s Shore Protection Office, on the land side, a spate of flatbed trucks are delivering pipes to the Iron Steamer Regional Access, which obviously is now serving as a temporary staging area.

In the water, the first submerged pipeline (subline) has been towed, assembled just offshore, and landed in Atlantic Beach.

Over the course of the next several days, the beach pipe will be transited by heavy equipment to the subline landing in Atlantic Beach while “the cube”/pick-up line apparatus will be affixed to the submerged pipeline in the water, Carteret County officials said in their latest update.

They also added that if there are no weather delays, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) vessel Liberty Island is scheduled to arrive, get inspected, and start on Thursday, February 6th.

Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards (cy) of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.

Phase III of the Post-Florence Renourishment Project is tentatively scheduled for winter 2020-2021 and will encompass Central and Western Emerald Isle.